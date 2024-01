ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani reached Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday to attend the 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum.

He has been invited by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell to attend the Forum, Foreign Office said in a statement.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the statement added that the caretaker Foreign Minister will hold bilateral meetings with other participating leaders.

