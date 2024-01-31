AIRLINK 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-4.15%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.65%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
DFML 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
DGKC 70.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.81%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.44%)
GGL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
HBL 111.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.94%)
HUBC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.69%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.52%)
KOSM 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-8.14%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
OGDC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-2.13%)
PAEL 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.47%)
PIAA 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.02%)
PPL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.52%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-6.83%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.71%)
SEARL 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.15%)
SNGP 65.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-4.15%)
SSGC 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.16%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.71%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.8%)
TRG 69.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-5.4%)
UNITY 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.92%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 6,310 Decreased By -110.5 (-1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -389.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 61,842 Decreased By -932 (-1.48%)
KSE30 20,873 Decreased By -272.4 (-1.29%)
Markets Print 2024-01-31

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2024 05:22am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (January 30, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 29-01-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        20,000        235        20,235        19,935       +300/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           21,434        252        21,686        21,364       +322/-
===========================================================================

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

