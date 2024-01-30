AIRLINK 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.14%)
DFML 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.41%)
DGKC 71.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.28%)
FFL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.87%)
GGL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.32%)
HBL 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.71%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.11%)
KOSM 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.98%)
MLCF 38.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
OGDC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-4.88%)
PAEL 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.7%)
PIAA 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.8%)
PIBTL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-5.79%)
PPL 108.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.61 (-4.07%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-6.83%)
PTC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.59%)
SEARL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.87%)
SNGP 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-5.13%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.51%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6.17%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
TRG 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-4.07%)
UNITY 19.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-5.17%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 6,280 Decreased By -140.4 (-2.19%)
BR30 21,859 Decreased By -628.9 (-2.8%)
KSE100 61,662 Decreased By -1111.8 (-1.77%)
KSE30 20,776 Decreased By -369.9 (-1.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields track US peers lower despite tepid 2-year note auction

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2024 11:29am

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields tracked US yields lower on Tuesday after the Treasury Department said it would need to borrow less than previously estimated.

Two-year JGB yields received some upward pressure after an auction of the securities was met with lacklustre demand, but the effect was short-lived.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point (bp) to 0.710%, after equivalent Treasury yields dropped about 7 bps overnight, and then ticked down another 3 bps in Asian hours on Tuesday to last stand around 4.06%.

The two-year JGB yield erased an earlier 0.5 bp decline to trade flat at 0.055% after Japan’s finance minister announced the results of the sale, but then ticked back down to 0.050%.

Tuesday’s tepid auction continues a series of poorly received JGB sales this month after the Bank of Japan signalled last week that it could exit negative short-term interest rate policy as early as March.

Amid that speculation, “there is a possibility that the JGB curve’s medium-term sector could steepen further, making it difficult to touch two-year JGBs at this juncture,” said Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities.

However, because investors had anticipated another weak result, the market impact was limited, Omori said.

Bets for near-term policy tightening propelled the 10-year JGB yield to a more than six-week high of 0.750% on Thursday, and Omori expects it could rise toward 1% in the coming weeks.

JGB yields rise amid caution over auctions this week

On Tuesday, the five-year JGB yield declined 0.5 bp to 0.295%.

The 20-year yield sank 1.5 bp to 1.530%, while the 30-year yield slipped 1 bp to 1.825%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures were last up 0.14 yen at 146.41. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Japanese government bond

JGB yields track US peers lower despite tepid 2-year note auction

KSE-100 decreases over 700 points amid political volatility

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Resurrecting dead IP gas pipeline project

Petrol price likely to increase from Feb 1

Oil inches up on Middle East concerns; China worries limit gains

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs465mn in penalties on 10 banks

Qatar says Gaza truce proposal to be sent to Hamas as war rages on

CCoE set to approve revised ‘Brownfield Refinery Policy’

Six-month budget deficit soars to 2.3pc of GDP

Third parties on commercial basis: CCI approves 25pc hike in sale price of gas

Read more stories