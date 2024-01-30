PSW Integration with IPPC e-Phyto Hub: empowering traders to prosper

KARACHI: In continuation of its ongoing integration with the E-Phyto Hub, Pakistan Single Window (PSW) has commenced receiving electronic phytosanitary certificate (e-Phyto) on imports of agricultural goods and commodities, a press release issued said.

The PSW platform has already been sending e-Phytos on export of goods since integrating with the e-Phyto Hub in November 2023. Since then, more than 10,000 e-Phyto certificates have been sent to 77 countries against Pakistani export consignments.

E-Phyto is exchanged between countries through the e-Phyto Hub of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC). The integration with e-Phyto Hub is a joint effort of the Department of Plant Protection, Ministry of National Food Security & Research and PSW and is a major step forward towards digiting Pakistan’s supply chain transactions.

PSW has digitalised cross-border trade-related processes of DPP to facilitate trade through the electronic application, processing, and issuance of import permits, release orders and phytosanitary certificates required on the import and export of plants and plant-related items under national and international laws. The electronic exchange of the e-Phytos through the Hub eliminates the need for paper submission of the same by traders at the time of customs clearance. Importers, in particular stand to benefit from reduced time and costs as Release Orders from DPP for clearance of their import consignments shall be obtained by simply mentioning the number of e-Phyto certificates in their single declaration (SD) without submission of hard copies.

The Federal Secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security & Research congratulated and appreciated the efforts of the PSW and DPP for their work in facilitating trade through automation. The Chief Executive Officer of PSW also expressed his appreciation for the two teams and resolved to enhance cooperation with the Ministry to further enhance cross-border trade.

The IPPC is a multilateral treaty overseen by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. The e-Phyto solution is a tool that transitions paper phytosanitary certificate information into a digital phytosanitary certificate. This electronic exchange between countries makes trade safer, faster, and cheaper. By connecting with the e-Phyto Hub, Pakistan can exchange phytosanitary certificates electronically with 127 countries of the world.

About Pakistan Single Window (PSW):

Pakistan Single Window is an initiative of the federal government of Pakistan. It automates and integrates cross-border trade-related procedures of Customs and other government agencies (OGAs) making trade faster, easier, and cheaper. Through the Pakistan Single Window (PSW), traders can submit customs declarations, permits, and other information required by several government agencies through a single, digital portal. In addition to the single window system, PSW launched its Trade Information Portal in March 2022 providing complete guidance on import, export and transit-related procedures, and is working to launch the first phase of the Port Community System. Learn more at https://www.psw.gov.pk/.