AIRLINK 61.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.34%)
BOP 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
DFML 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
DGKC 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.75%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
FFL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.42%)
GGL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
HBL 112.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 114.15 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.11%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
KEL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
KOSM 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 135.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.91%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
PIAA 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
PPL 114.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.24%)
PRL 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
SEARL 49.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
SNGP 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.5%)
SSGC 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
TRG 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.23%)
UNITY 20.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,426 Increased By 6.1 (0.09%)
BR30 22,549 Increased By 60.5 (0.27%)
KSE100 62,776 Increased By 2.4 (0%)
KSE30 21,187 Increased By 41.6 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper eases ahead of Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2024 10:43am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

London copper prices fell but remained in a tight range on Tuesday as investors and traders exercised caution ahead of a key rate decision in the United States due later in the week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.1% to $8,549.50 per metric ton by 0301 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.1% to 69,020 yuan ($9,616.30) a ton.

The dollar maintained a narrow range against its major peers as traders awaited the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, seeking clues on when the US central bank might cut rates.

While the Fed is expected to hold interest rates, the focus is on the tone that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will strike at the press conference on Wednesday and hints of potential rate cuts in the near future.

LME aluminium declined 0.5% to $2,253.50 a ton, nickel dropped 0.7% to $16,325, lead slipped 0.7% to $2,156.50 and tin eased 0.3% to $26,260, while zinc advanced 0.3% to $2,559.

SHFE aluminium declined 0.5% to 19,005 yuan, nickel dropped 2.4% to 127,200 yuan, zinc lost 0.5% to 21,310 yuan, lead eased 0.4% to 16,190 yuan and tin shed 1.1% to 218,640 yuan.

Copper dips as dollar steady, caution on China demand

Nickel is on track for a sixth consecutive monthly decline on both the LME and SHFE, due to pressure from a supply glut.

COMEX data showed net short positions on copper leapt to 30,839 contracts by Jan. 23, marking the highest level since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was beginning to spread globally.

Copper

London copper eases ahead of Fed rate decision

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Six-month budget deficit soars to 2.3pc of GDP

FBR restructuring: Cabinet will again take up issue today

Third parties on commercial basis: CCI approves 25pc hike in sale price of gas

Petrol price likely to increase from Feb 1

Oil prices rise as Middle East concerns fuel supply fears

CCoE set to approve revised ‘Brownfield Refinery Policy’

Development budget: NEC approves suggestions of SIFC apex body

Pending requests: AGL urges Nepra to issue revised FCC

RD on export of precious stones: SIFC panel asks FBR to share taxation procedures

Read more stories