AIRLINK 61.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.21%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
CNERGY 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.41%)
DFML 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.24%)
DGKC 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.54%)
FFBL 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.21%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
HBL 112.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.4%)
HUBC 114.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.25%)
KOSM 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
OGDC 139.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.91%)
PAEL 22.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
PIAA 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.48%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.15%)
PPL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.72%)
PRL 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.41%)
SEARL 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.05%)
SNGP 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.8%)
SSGC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
TELE 7.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 75.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
UNITY 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
BR100 6,470 Decreased By -79.3 (-1.21%)
BR30 22,856 Decreased By -284.9 (-1.23%)
KSE100 63,151 Decreased By -662.2 (-1.04%)
KSE30 21,264 Decreased By -269.9 (-1.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper dips as dollar steady, caution on China demand

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2024 10:13am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Copper prices opened this week lower on Monday, with pressure from a steady dollar ahead of U.S. economic data, while subdued demand outlook from top consumer China also weighed on sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slid 0.2% to $8,528.50 per metric ton by 0217 GMT, having gained 2.4% last week, its biggest weekly rise since November.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange little moved at 68,000 yuan ($9,468.77) per ton.

The dollar started the week on a steady footing as investors took stock of U.S. economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting this week, while escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East kept risk sentiment in check.

A firmer dollar makes it more expensive for non-dollar holders to purchase the greenback-priced commodity.

Elsewhere, LME zinc lost 0.3% to $2,570 a ton, aluminium declined 0.8% to $2,256, nickel fell 2% to $16,445, lead eased 0.4% to $2,156.50 and tin slipped 0.2% to $26,600.

Copper slips on doubts over China’s stimulus measures

China’s industrial firms recorded a second straight yearly decline in their profits in 2023, data showed on Saturday, while analyst expected the number to rise this year, as a slight improvement in demand and historic lows in inventories in some major economies.

China’s securities regulator said on Sunday that it will fully suspend the lending of restricted shares effective from Monday, in policymakers’ latest attempt to stabilise the country’s stock markets following recent sharp falls.

SHFE zinc shed 0.1% to 21,410 yuan a ton, nickel slid 1.4% to 129,300 yuan, lead nudged 0.1% lower at 16,285 yuan, and tin moved 0.5% to 221,620 yuan, while aluminium ticked 0.2% higher to 19,065 yuan.

Copper copper import LME copper copper market copper price

Copper dips as dollar steady, caution on China demand

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 loses over 1%

Appointment of Benami adjudicating authority members: Cabinet grills Revenue Div for ignoring PMO’s suggestions

Iran FM in Pakistan for talks after tit-for-tat air strikes

Pesco resents ‘excessive’ supplemental charges by CPPA-G

Gas from new discoveries: SNGPL opposes giving half share to ‘third party players’

Punjab hit by pneumonia outbreak

PTI unveils manifesto, promises constitutional reforms

Bilawal steps up election rhetoric

Nawaz says will overcome economic challenges

Read more stories