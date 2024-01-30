AIRLINK 61.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.26%)
BOP 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 13.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
DGKC 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.75%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
FFL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.83%)
GGL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
HBL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.36%)
HUBC 114.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
KEL 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
OGDC 136.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.51%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
PIAA 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
PIBTL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
PPL 115.12 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.61%)
PRL 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.84%)
SEARL 49.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.88%)
SNGP 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.32%)
SSGC 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TPLP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
TRG 73.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.11%)
UNITY 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,436 Increased By 15.2 (0.24%)
BR30 22,593 Increased By 104.8 (0.47%)
KSE100 62,848 Increased By 74.7 (0.12%)
KSE30 21,216 Increased By 70.3 (0.33%)
Toyota keeps crown as world’s top-selling automaker in 2023

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2024 10:05am

TOKYO: Toyota Motor sold a record 11.2 million vehicles in 2023, it said on Tuesday, taking the crown as the world’s top-selling automaker for a fourth straight year.

The Japanese automaker reported a 7.2% jump in global group sales last year, including those of truck unit Hino Motors and small-car maker Daihatsu, helped by record overseas sales of 8.9 million vehicles.

Second-ranked German rival Volkswagen Group earlier this month reported a 12% rise in deliveries last year to 9.2 million cars, marking a post-pandemic recovery as supply chain bottlenecks eased.

Toyota Pakistan’s chief says 50% of Corolla Cross value comes from localised parts

Sales of Toyota’s parent-only vehicles, which include those of its namesake and Lexus brands, hit a record of 10.3 million vehicles in 2023. Gasoline-electric hybrids made up about a third of those.

Battery electric vehicles accounted for less than 1%.

