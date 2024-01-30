AIRLINK 61.38 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.64%)
BOP 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
DFML 13.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
DGKC 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.75%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
FFL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
HBL 112.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 114.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
KEL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
KOSM 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.58%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
PIAA 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
PIBTL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.09%)
PPL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.28%)
PRL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.42%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.67%)
SEARL 49.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.76%)
SNGP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
SSGC 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
TRG 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.23%)
UNITY 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,432 Increased By 12 (0.19%)
BR30 22,572 Increased By 83.5 (0.37%)
KSE100 62,813 Increased By 39.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 21,201 Increased By 55.6 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea fires cruise missiles into sea, South Korea says

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2024 09:53am

SEOUL: North Korea fired multiple unidentified cruise missiles on Tuesday into the sea off its west coast, South Korea’s military said, the third time Pyongyang has tested cruise missiles in less than a week.

The missiles were launched at around 7 a.m. (2200 GMT on Monday), Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

South Korean and US intelligence authorities were closely monitoring the situation and analyzing the details of the launch, it said.

North Korea tests submarine-launched cruise missiles

The launch comes amid a rise in tension on the Korean peninsula and follows a barrage of cruise missiles fired by Pyongyang off its east coast on Sunday.

Sunday’s launch was a test of the new submarine-launched cruise missiles (SLCM) dubbed “Pulhwasal-3-31” and leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test, North Korean state media KCNA reported on Monday.

North Korea’s Kim seeks to level up ‘huge’ gaps in living standards

Last week’s missiles were also Pulhwasal-3-31, KCNA said, adding that they were the “strategic”, which typically refers to nuclear-capable weapons.

South Korea’s JCS said last week that it believes the firing of “Pulhwasal-3-31” was to test upgrades of existing missiles’ capabilities.

south korea North Korea Pyongyang South Korea’s military North Korean leader Kim Jong Un South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff cruise missiles North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui Russia North Korea relationship

North Korea fires cruise missiles into sea, South Korea says

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Six-month budget deficit soars to 2.3pc of GDP

FBR restructuring: Cabinet will again take up issue today

Third parties on commercial basis: CCI approves 25pc hike in sale price of gas

Petrol price likely to increase from Feb 1

Oil prices rise as Middle East concerns fuel supply fears

CCoE set to approve revised ‘Brownfield Refinery Policy’

Development budget: NEC approves suggestions of SIFC apex body

Pending requests: AGL urges Nepra to issue revised FCC

RD on export of precious stones: SIFC panel asks FBR to share taxation procedures

Read more stories