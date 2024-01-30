Printing of ballot papers to complete by Friday

ISLAMABAD: The printing of ballot papers for the general elections would complete on the coming Friday, whereas the printed ballot papers are being delivered to the provinces using land and air routes, the poll organisation has said.

The printing of ballot papers that started on January 16, continues at the three state-run printing houses, to be completed on February 2, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stated on Monday. “The preparations for the general elections are near completion,” it said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the ECP had warned that general elections could face a delay due to the reason that candidates in different constituencies were having their electoral symbols changed—which, the electoral entity said, could cause delay in the ballot papers’ printing.

The poll body is under enormous public criticism for allotting what are being dubbed as degrading election symbols to Pakistan Tehreek–e-Insaf (PTI) candidates who have to contest the general polls as independents in consequence of a Supreme Court’s verdict.

Some of these election symbols include aubergine, pomegranate, bowl, shoe, lamb, harmonium, tongs, hen, bottle, door, the letter ‘K,’ cup and kettle. Various poll contestants moved the courts for having their symbols changed—and the courts mostly decided in favour of the candidates.

In a late-night decision on January 13, the SC ruled against the allotment of the iconic “bat” symbol to the PTI by declaring its intra-party elections as null and void.

