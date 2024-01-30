AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
SC allows Mengal to contest Feb 8 polls

NNI Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:52am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Balochistan National Party (BNP), Sardar Akhtar Mengal, has received approval to participate in the upcoming general election scheduled for February 8.

The decision came after a three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, heard an appeal against the acceptance of Akhtar Mengal’s nomination papers.

The appeal was filed by Yasir Ahmad, who contested the acceptance of Akhtar Mengal’s nomination papers.

Yasir’s counsel, Advocate Sultan Ahmed, argued before the court that the Returning Officer (RO) had initially rejected Akhtar Mengal’s nomination papers. However, the election tribunal later accepted the papers, overturning the RO’s decision.

Advocate Sultan Ahmed claimed that the court had disregarded the RO’s decision and accepted Akhtar Mengal’s nomination papers.

