AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.28%)
DFML 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 73.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.23%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.57%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.29%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
HBL 112.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.64%)
HUBC 113.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.11%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.37%)
KOSM 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.72%)
MLCF 38.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
OGDC 137.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.33%)
PAEL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3%)
PIAA 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.97%)
PIBTL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.2%)
PPL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.27%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.01%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.35%)
SEARL 49.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-4.65%)
SNGP 68.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.46%)
SSGC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.61%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
TPLP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.59%)
TRG 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.48%)
UNITY 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.82%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
BR100 6,420 Decreased By -128.6 (-1.96%)
BR30 22,488 Decreased By -652.2 (-2.82%)
KSE100 62,774 Decreased By -1039.3 (-1.63%)
KSE30 21,146 Decreased By -388.4 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-01-30

Israel accuses 190 UN staff of being ‘hardened’ militants’

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:52am

JERUSALEM/GENEVA: An Israeli intelligence dossier that prompted a cascade of countries to halt funds for a UN Palestinian aid agency includes allegations that some staff took part in abductions and killings during the Oct. 7 raid that sparked the Gaza war.

The six-page dossier, seen by Reuters, alleges that some 190 UNRWA employees, including teachers, have doubled as Hamas. It has names and pictures for 11 them.

The Palestinians have accused Israel of falsifying information to tarnish UNRWA, which says it has fired some staffers and is investigating the allegations.

The dossier said one of the 11 is a school counsellor who helped his son abduct a woman during the Hamas infiltration in which Israel says 1,200 people were killed and 253 kidnapped.

Another, an UNRWA social worker, is accused of unspecified involvement in the transfer to Gaza of a slain Israeli soldier’s corpse and of coordinating the movements of pick-up trucks used by the raiders and of weapons supplies.

Gaza war UNRWA UN Palestinian aid agency

Israel accuses 190 UN staff of being ‘hardened’ militants’

Fight against terrorism: Islamabad, Tehran agree on intelligence sharing

Six-month budget deficit soars to 2.3pc of GDP

FBR restructuring: Cabinet will again take up issue today

Pending requests: AGL urges Nepra to issue revised FCC

Third parties on commercial basis: CCI approves 25pc hike in sale price of gas

Development budget: NEC approves suggestions of SIFC apex body

Criticising judiciary on social media: No action will be taken against journalists, SC assured

RD on export of precious stones: SIFC panel asks FBR to share taxation procedures

CCoE set to approve revised ‘Brownfield Refinery Policy’

Petrol price likely to increase from Feb 1

Read more stories