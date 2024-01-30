AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
CBOT soyabean hit 2-year lows

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:52am

HAMBURG: Chicago soyabeans fell to their lowest in just over two years on Monday as more beneficial rain forecast in key producers Brazil and Argentina raised expectations of plentiful world supplies. Corn also fell on the improving South American crop expectations. Wheat dropped in slack demand with few international purchase tenders issued, while Argentine wheat was approved for sale in China. Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most active soyabeans were down 0.7% to $12.00-1/4 a bushel at 1218 GMT after earlier touching $11.98, their lowest since November 2021.

Corn was down 0.9% at $4.42 a bushel, remaining near three-year lows hit on Jan. 18 following recent crop-boosting rain in Brazil. Wheat was down 1.6% to $5.90-1/4 a bushel. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange last week raised its estimate of Argentina’s soyabean and corn crops after helpful rain.

“Soyabeans and corn are being pushed down today by favourable crop weather in South America, with rain forecast this week in both Brazil and Argentina,” said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager. “Fear about weather in South America has gone which in turn leads to worry about lack of demand for US soyabeans and corn.

Should soyabean demand from China return in the near future, this is likely to be met with Brazilian supplies.” Only relatively small wheat tenders from Jordan and South Korea have been issued so far on Monday, with the biggest Middle Eastern and North African importers absent.

