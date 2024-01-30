Punjab CM returns home after performing Umrah

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday returned to Pakistan after performing Umrah.

The officials of Saudi Arabia and key staff of Pakistani Embassy see off CM Naqvi at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited Masjid-e-Nabwi and Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him). During stay in Holy Land, CM Naqvi performed Tawaaf of Holy Kabaa and offered special prayers for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

The CM thanked Saudi kingdom and royal family for their hospitality. Naqvi said he received lots of love and care in Saudi Arabia which be remembered forever.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024