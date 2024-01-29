AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.28%)
DFML 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 73.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.23%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.57%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.29%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
HBL 112.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.64%)
HUBC 113.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.11%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.37%)
KOSM 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.72%)
MLCF 38.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
OGDC 137.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.33%)
PAEL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3%)
PIAA 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.97%)
PIBTL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.2%)
PPL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.27%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.01%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.35%)
SEARL 49.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-4.65%)
SNGP 68.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.46%)
SSGC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.61%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
TPLP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.59%)
TRG 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.48%)
UNITY 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.82%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
BR100 6,420 Decreased By -128.6 (-1.96%)
BR30 22,488 Decreased By -652.2 (-2.82%)
KSE100 62,774 Decreased By -1039.3 (-1.63%)
KSE30 21,146 Decreased By -388.4 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee slips lower, settles at 279.64 against US dollar

  • Currency loses 0.02% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published January 29, 2024 Updated January 29, 2024 05:11pm

The rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 279.64 after a decline of Re0.05 against the greenback.

During the previous week, the rupee continued its appreciation run for the 11th consecutive week as it gained Re0.31 or 0.11% to settle at 279.59 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

This marginal yet continuous recovery of the local unit has been on the back of approval of $705.6 million in the second tranche of the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Last week, the IMF inflow was reflected in the foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP. Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed the Ministry of Energy to prepare and submit a comprehensive and sustainable plan after consultation with the Finance Ministry to reduce the circular debt of power and gas sectors.

Moreover, the SBP decided to revamp the foreign exchange trading system and announced to introduce a Centralised Foreign Exchange (FX) Trading Platform called “FX Matching” for the interbank FX market.

Globally, the US dollar started the week on a steady footing as investors took stock of US economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting this week, while escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East kept risk sentiment in check.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, inched 0.01% higher to 103.55 on Monday, set for a 2% gain in January as traders temper expectations of early and deep U.S. interest rate cuts.

The Fed in December surprised markets by taking a dovish tone and projecting 75 basis points of rate cuts in 2024, resulting in markets pricing in early and steep easing, with a cut expected as early as March.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, dipped on Monday as China’s ailing property sector took another hit while a drone attack on US forces in Jordan added to supply disruption concerns in the Middle East and Houthi militants stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

Brent crude futures dipped 23 cents to $83.32 a barrel by 0937 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures edged down by 27 cents to $77.74.

Oil prices dollar index interbank market Exchange rate Dollar's rate Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Interbank closing rates for dollar IMF and Pakistan interbank rupee rate interbank market rate FX interbank market

Rupee slips lower, settles at 279.64 against US dollar

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 1,000 points

Govt announces 3% incentive for local handset manufacturers: Dr Saif

Iran, Pakistan will not provide terrorists any opportunity to endanger ‘common security’: Iranian FM

Iran FM in Pakistan for talks after tit-for-tat air strikes

Oil climbs as Middle East tensions fester

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Privatisation programme: MoF opposes delisting of all Discos

Three US troops killed in Jordan drone strike linked to Iran

Gas from new discoveries: SNGPL opposes giving half share to ‘third party players’

Read more stories