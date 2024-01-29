AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-29

Impressive performance

Recorder Review Published 29 Jan, 2024 04:37am

KARACHI: The rupee continued its appreciation run for the 11th consecutive week as it gained Re0.31 or 0.11% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market. This marginal yet continuous recovery of the local unit has been on the back of approval of $705.6 million in second tranche of the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During the previous week, the IMF inflow reflected in the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which increased by $243 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $8.27 billion as of January 19. However, debt repayments by the central bank consumed more than half of the amount released from the IMF.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed the Ministry of Energy to prepare and submit a comprehensive and sustainable plan after consultation with the Finance Ministry to reduce the circular debt of power and gas sectors.

Moreover, the SBP decided to revamp the foreign exchange trading system and announced to introduce a Centralised Foreign Exchange (FX) Trading Platform called “FX Matching” for the interbank FX market to bring more transparency to the interbank market. Effective January 29 (today), it will be mandatory for ADs to use ‘FX Matching’ or FXT dealing for executing outright interbank FX transactions.

Analysts said the centralised trading platform would reduce the volatility in the interbank market and support a free and fair FX trading system. It is worth mentioning that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP is also due today to decide about the policy rate. In the open market, the PKR lost 16.00 paisa for buying and 10.00 paisa for selling against USD, closing at 279.07 and 281.17, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 82.00 paisa for buying and 68.00 paisa for selling, closing at 302.54 and 305.50, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 11.00 paisa for both buying and selling, closing at 76.28 and 77.00, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 6.00 paisa for buying and remained unchanged for selling, closing at 74.45 and 75.07, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 279.59

Offer Close Rs. 279.79

Bid Open Rs. 279.90

Offer Open Rs.280.10

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 279.07

Offer Close Rs. 281.17

Bid Open Rs. 278.82

Offer Open Rs. 280.98

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF US dollar USD PKR Pakistan Rupee IMF and Pakistan SBA

Impressive performance

Appointment of Benami adjudicating authority members: Cabinet grills Revenue Div for ignoring PMO’s suggestions

Pesco resents ‘excessive’ supplemental charges by CPPA-G

Gas from new discoveries: SNGPL opposes giving half share to ‘third party players’

Punjab hit by pneumonia outbreak

PTI unveils manifesto, promises constitutional reforms

Bilawal steps up election rhetoric

Nawaz says will overcome economic challenges

Malicious campaign against top judiciary: Notices served in accordance with law: govt

UN chief calls on donors to maintain Gaza aid

Three US troops killed in drone attack on base in Jordan

Read more stories