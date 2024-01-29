AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
PTI workers stage rallies in different cities

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 29 Jan, 2024 04:37am

ISLAMABAD: A large number of people staged rallies in different cities on Sunday on the call of former Prime Minister Imran Khan as part of the general polls campaign of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

This coincided with the launch of PTI manifesto in the federal capital, and public gathering of Pakistan People party (PPP) at Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi, the same day.

Contrary to the restrictions imposed on PTI, the PPP was allowed to freely campaign for general elections with Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari having addressed the Liaquat Bagh public gathering.

However, in case of PTI, coercive methods were allegedly used to deprive the former ruling party of public participation in its rallies.

Scores of PTI loyalists including office-bearers, supporters and activists were nabbed by the police and security agencies over last few days including Sunday.

Footages received from different areas showed police and plainclothes arresting the participants of PTI rallies and taking them to undisclosed locations.

In Karachi, the authorities, at a crowded place, resorted to heavy shelling on the PTI supporters. In Lahore, Mian Azhar, the candidate for National Assembly’s seat NA-129 and father of PTI leader Hammad Azhar, was arrested by the law enforcement agencies.

Still, a large number of people were seen taking to the roads on the call of the ex-PM.

The reports received from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and several other cities suggested that people in a large number showed up at Khan’s call despite extensive crackdowns launched by the authorities. Section 144 is presently in place mainly in Punjab, Islamabad and other areas, allegedly to stop the PTI from holding public gatherings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

