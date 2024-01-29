Female Afghan refugees: HEC invites applications for DAAD-funded master’s degree scholarship

ISLAMABAD: Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has invited applications for the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) fully funded Master’s scholarships for the academic year 2024 from the female Afghan refugees to pursue two years Master’s study in HEC recognized universities in Pakistan.

According to the HEC, this scholarship programme is open for all disciplines and is funded by the DAAD, with funds from the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany. The award of scholarships will be subject to the provision of funds.

About the eligibility criteria, the HEC said that female Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan, with valid Proof of Registration (POR) Card from Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON).

The candidates must have completed an HEC recognized undergraduate degree (16 years of education) with at least 2.5 CGPA. The result awaiting students cannot apply.

The candidates must have successfully completed undergraduate degree (16 years of education) and HEC Pakistan will facilitate in admission or the candidate must be currently enrolled in first semester in HEC recognized university, pursuing two-year Master’s degree.

The candidate must not be receiving any other academic scholarship or support while availing this scholarship programme.

About the selection process, the HEC conveyed that the selection will be merit-based and factor-in academic credentials and selection interview.