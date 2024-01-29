AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-29

Hammad Azhar says his father arrested ahead of party rally

INP Published 29 Jan, 2024 04:37am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Hammad Azhar said on Sunday that his father has been arrested from Lahore ahead of a planned party rally.

Azhar made the statement on his X account along with a photo of his father, Mian Azhar, sitting in a police vehicle.

Azhar, a former minister in Imran Khan’s cabinet, has been in hiding after the May 9 riots led to a crackdown against the party. However, he is still contesting elections from NA-129 in Lahore.

“Have some shame, Nawaz Sharif” Azhar wrote with the photo. His father, Mian Azhar, is a former governor of Punjab. He also was once a close aide of Nawaz Sharif and helped found the PML-Q.

Hammad Azhar PTI

Hammad Azhar says his father arrested ahead of party rally

Appointment of Benami adjudicating authority members: Cabinet grills Revenue Div for ignoring PMO’s suggestions

Pesco resents ‘excessive’ supplemental charges by CPPA-G

Gas from new discoveries: SNGPL opposes giving half share to ‘third party players’

Punjab hit by pneumonia outbreak

PTI unveils manifesto, promises constitutional reforms

Bilawal steps up election rhetoric

Nawaz says will overcome economic challenges

Malicious campaign against top judiciary: Notices served in accordance with law: govt

UN chief calls on donors to maintain Gaza aid

Three US troops killed in drone attack on base in Jordan

Read more stories