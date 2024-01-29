Hammad Azhar says his father arrested ahead of party rally

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Hammad Azhar said on Sunday that his father has been arrested from Lahore ahead of a planned party rally.

Azhar made the statement on his X account along with a photo of his father, Mian Azhar, sitting in a police vehicle.

Azhar, a former minister in Imran Khan’s cabinet, has been in hiding after the May 9 riots led to a crackdown against the party. However, he is still contesting elections from NA-129 in Lahore.

“Have some shame, Nawaz Sharif” Azhar wrote with the photo. His father, Mian Azhar, is a former governor of Punjab. He also was once a close aide of Nawaz Sharif and helped found the PML-Q.