Feb 5 declared public holiday

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division has declared 5 February a public holiday on account of the “Kashmir Solidarity Day”.

A circular issued by the Cabinet Division, with the date of 26th January 2024 uploaded on its website on Saturday, stated that in pursuance of Cabinet Division’s circular 20th December, 2023, 5 February is declared as a public holiday on account of the “Kashmir Solidarity Day”. One minute silence shall be observed at 1000 hours to honour Kashmiri Shuhada.

The copies of circular has been forwarded to Secretary to the President, Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, the Auditor General of Pakistan, Joint Staff Headquarters, Pakistan Army General Headquarters, Chairman, National Accountability Bureau, Federal Ministers/Ministers of State/Advisors and Special Assistants to the Prime Minister, Secretaries/ Additional Secretaries (In-Charge) of Ministries/Divisions, Secretaries, Senate and National Assembly Secretariats, Chief Secretaries of Provincial, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Governments, Accountant General Pakistan Revenue, All Inspector Generals of Police, the Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Registrar, Federal Shariat Court, the Registrar, Islamabad High Court, the Director General, Inter-Services Intelligence, the Director General, Intelligence Bureau, the Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory, the Manager, State Bank of Pakistan, Islamabad, Secretary, Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Secretariat, Islamabad Secretary, Wafaqi Tax Ombudsman Secretariat, etc.

