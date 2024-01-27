AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Washington, Baghdad open talks on foreign troops in Iraq

BAGHDAD: Iraq and the United States on Saturday held a “first round” of talks on the future of American and other...
AFP Published January 27, 2024 Updated January 27, 2024 05:43pm
A handout picture released by Iraq’s Prime Minister’s Media Office on January 27, 2024, shows Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani (C) meeting with top-ranking officials of the Iraqi armed forces (R) and the international coalition set up by Washington to fight the Islamic State (IS) group, In Baghdad. Photo: AFP
A handout picture released by Iraq’s Prime Minister’s Media Office on January 27, 2024, shows Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani (C) meeting with top-ranking officials of the Iraqi armed forces (R) and the international coalition set up by Washington to fight the Islamic State (IS) group, In Baghdad. Photo: AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq and the United States on Saturday held a "first round" of talks on the future of American and other foreign troops in the country, with Baghdad expecting discussions to lead to a timeline for reducing their presence.

The office of Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani issued a photograph of the head of government with top-ranking officials both of the Iraqi armed forces and of the international coalition set up by Washington to fight the Islamic State (IS) fighters.

Sudani "is hosting the start of the first round of bilateral dialogue between Iraq and the US to end the mission of the international coalition in Iraq," the office said in a statement.

US sanctions airline, Iraq militia leaders after attacks on troops

"The talks and whatever progress made will determine the length of these negotiations," Sudani's foreign affairs adviser, Farhad Alaaldin, told AFP.

"Iraq is engaging the other countries taking part in the international coalition for bilateral agreements that serves the best interest of Iraq and these countries."

Washington had said on Thursday that it had agreed with Baghdad on the launch of "expert working groups of military and defence professionals" as part of the Higher Military Commission set up in agreement with Baghdad.

The working groups would examine "three key factors", Washington said: "the threat from ISIS, operational and environmental requirements and the Iraqi Security Forces' capability levels."

Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh acknowledged that the US military footprint in Iraq "will certainly be part of the conversations as it goes forward", indicating that Baghdad's desire for a reduction in these forces is on the table.

For Iraq's foreign ministry, the aim would eventually lead to formulating "a specific and clear timeline... and to begin the gradual reduction of its (the coalition's) advisers on Iraqi soil".

The talks -- which have been planned for months -- come at a time of heightened tensions in Iraq and the region linked to the war between Israel and Hamas, which has sparked a surge in attacks on American and other coalition forces.

There have been more than 150 attacks targeting coalition troops since mid-October, many of them claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose alliance of Iran-linked groups that oppose US support for Israel in the Gaza conflict.

There are roughly 2,500 US troops deployed in Iraq and about 900 in Syria as part of the anti-IS coalition formed in 2014.

iRAQ Washington Baghdad

Washington, Baghdad open talks on foreign troops in Iraq

H1FY24: Profit repatriation up record 161pc to $567.7m YoY

Shamshad underscores need for continued reforms, revenue enhancement

‘Uniting people’: Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N’s manifesto

‘High chances of a coalition government’, says brokerage house as Pakistan braces for elections

Pension reforms: ED voices its concern over certain ‘amendments’

Security Council to meet after UN top court's Gaza ruling

People to decide Pakistan’s future leadership: US

ECP gives magisterial powers to DROs, ROs

India, France agree on joint defence production

Read more stories