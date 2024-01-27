AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Greek PM hails US approval of F-35 fighter jet sale

AFP Published 27 Jan, 2024 03:38pm

ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday welcomed a US decision to approve the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Athens.

Ending months of negotiations, the US government on Friday okayed the $8.6-billion sale, as well as a separate $23-billion deal to sell 40 F-16 warplanes to Turkey.

“Today is an important day for our national defence and for Greek diplomacy,” Mitsotakis said in a statement.

“Greece is officially on track to acquire up to 40 new generation F-35 combat planes.”

Mitsotakis said he had received a letter from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken which “showed the strategic strength of Greek-US relations”.

Washington approves sale of F-16 warplanes to Turkiye

In the letter, Blinken said: “Greece has taken remarkable steps to modernize its defense capabilities. I look forward to increasing our cooperation and developing a more robust strategic relationship between our armed forces.”

As required by US law, the State Department notified Congress of the agreements, which were held up until Ankara ratified Sweden’s NATO membership.

In addition to the F-35s, Greece will “acquire for free a very large quantity of equipment which will decisively strengthen the three branches of the armed forces and the Greek coastguard service,” the prime minister said.

This includes frigates, C-130 cargo planes, tanks, armoured vehicles and numerous other pieces of military equipment.

Greece has been seeking for some time to buy more sophisticated F-35 jets from the US as part of its strategy of defence against Turkey, with which ties are often strained.

Athens vigorously opposed the sale of US F-16s to Ankara, due to a dispute over maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean, which is rich in energy resources.

F 35 FIGHTER JET Greek

Greek PM hails US approval of F-35 fighter jet sale

H1FY24: Profit repatriation up record 161pc to $567.7m YoY

Shamshad underscores need for continued reforms, revenue enhancement

‘Uniting people’: Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N’s manifesto

Pension reforms: ED voices its concern over certain ‘amendments’

Security Council to meet after UN top court’s Gaza ruling

People to decide Pakistan’s future leadership: US

ECP gives magisterial powers to DROs, ROs

Power Div, AJ&K lock horns over electricity rate

SECP directs listed companies to implement anti-harassment policies

Fight against polio: PM acknowledges role of global community organisations

Read more stories