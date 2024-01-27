LHC prohibits planting date palms along motorways

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday prohibited planting date palms along highways and motorways and adjourned the hearing of smog-related case till next week.

The director general of the environment protection department stated that date palms were not helpful in controlling air pollution.

He said these trees were usually grown in warm weather areas. He said planting these trees on Lahore-Islamabad motorway and other highways had not been successful.

The court after hearing the DG environment issued a restraining order accordingly.

The court expressed concern over the standard of decoration work carried out in underpasses of the city canal. The court said an investigation was needed into the project. The court said someone must have made money in the ‘beautification’ project of the underpasses.

The court noted that the condition of underpasses was more peculiar than before and they appeared to be hilarious.

The court also pointed out those bizarre lights had been installed in the underpasses, which were turned off on the first day of inauguration. The court remarked that investigations would reveal who made the money in the project.

The court observed that efforts should be made to save water as reports suggest water shortage in the country by 2026 and 2027. The court said water would be supplied in tankers in Lahore if water runs out.

A member of a judicial commission told the court that one-year time was required for installing meters on water connections. The member further said the government would provide electric bikes to 10,000 students as a measure to control air pollution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024