International Customs Day commemorated

Amjad Ali Shah Published 27 Jan, 2024 06:20am

PESHAWAR: International Customs Day was celebrated on Friday, by all field formations of Customs located in the province of KP.

Malik Amjid Zubair Tiwana, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Other distinguished guests included Consul General of the Consulate, diplomatic staff of Afghanistan in Peshawar, military officers, income tax and police officers and President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce Fuad Ishaq.

Chief Collector Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saeed Akram also addressed the ceremony while Collector Enforcement Khawaja Khurram Naeem, Collector Appraisal Amjadur Rahman, Director Customs Intelligence Shafqatullah Khan Niazi, Director Transit Arbab Qaiser, Collector DI Khan Karam Elahi in Peshawar were present on the occasion.

Chairman FBR Malik Amjid Zubair Tiwana on this occasion laid flowers on the martyrs’ memorial and prayed for their high status, while later they were presented with the Guard of Honour.

Meanwhile addressing the ceremony of International Custom Day, Chairman FBR Malik Amjid Zubair Tiwana said proactive initiatives to curb smuggling contrabands and weapons, saying that role of Pakistan Custom vital in prosperity and development of the country.

In this regard, he lauded actions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Customs are highly commendable and expressed his determination that similar actions against smuggling will continue in the coming times.

The FBR chairman said actions are underway to arrest suspects involved in money laundering and smuggling. He noted Pakistan Custom has faced challenges due to modern technology.

Furthermore he said, Pakistan Customs is playing an important role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan. He congratulated the Chief Collector for collecting 60% more revenue than last year.

The FBR chairman said that despite the limited resources and challenges, Pakistan Customs is performing all its responsibilities in an efficient manner. The purpose of which is to enlighten the role of customs and bring forward their responsibilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Collector Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saeed Akram said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa customs collected Rs21654 million duty in the first six months of the fiscal year, which is much more than the previous year, Rs5358 million in illegal goods which is not only a record but also a testimony of their professional activities.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Customs has conducted joint operations with FC Police and other agencies. Customs personnel are sharing with 77 other government agencies at the border, Saeed Akram

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Customs is making efforts to stop money laundering, illegal goods, Chief Collector Saeed Akram said.

He informed 39 check posts and mobile units at the border are monitoring the commercial activities. Compared to last year, 60 percent revenue has been gained, Akram said.

The Chief Collector KP said Customs staff risking their lives to stop smuggling of illegal goods. More than 30 customs personnel have sacrificed their lives, he added.

