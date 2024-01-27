AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
2-day career expo in Islamabad from 31st

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2024 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: With prominent oil, gas and mineral companies participating, the Petroleum Division announced the first of its kind, national-level upcoming career expo set to take place on January 31 and February 1, 2024, at the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre, Islamabad.

With the theme “Fuelling Futures”, the Career Expo 2024 aims at creating awareness and bridging the gap between students and oil, gas and mineral companies.

It will facilitate meaningful interactions, and career development resources for attendees as the senior management and human resource representatives of leading companies will be at the event, providing the attending undergraduates and graduates with a unique platform to explore exciting career prospects in the energy and mineral sector.

Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali expressed his high expectations for the upcoming event and remarked that “it reflects our commitment to fostering talent development and driving innovation in the workforce.”

“Investing in our youth and skills development has to be the cornerstone of the future energy roadmap, only then we can harness the true potential of young engineers, subject specialists and experts. Students are encouraged to seize the forthcoming opportunity to network with leading companies, explore diverse sector, and gain insights from professionals at the top of their field,” he said.

The event will endeavour to host over 5,000 students, from diverse disciplines of engineering and business management from leading universities participating from all over Pakistan.

The Career Expo is also open to high school students, aspiring to gain insights into current trends and pursue careers in these fields, and aims to nurture and encourage the next generation of professionals in the energy and mining industry.

This national-level Career Expo extends a warm welcome to all registered participants, offering an unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry leaders, to industry-academia linkage, and fostering meaningful communication between the energy think tank and workforce of the future.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited, one of the leading national exploration and production companies, is sponsoring the event.

