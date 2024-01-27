Petrol pumps, storage facilities: OMAP urges Ogra to implement safety standards

LAHORE: The Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) has written a letter to the Chairman of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), Masroor Khan, urging comprehensive implementation of safety standards and regulations in petrol pumps and storage facilities.

Highlighting the critical importance of safety in the industry, Chairman OMAP Tariq Wazir Ali emphasized the need for rigorous compliance with safety standards to safeguard both industry employees and the surrounding communities. While acknowledging Ogra’s efforts in establishing safety regulations, Ali expressed the belief that there is room for improvement to enhance safety measures further.

In the letter, Ali underscored the significance of regular inspections of petrol pumps to ensure compliance with safety protocols, encompassing equipment maintenance, fire safety measures, and employee training for emergency situations.

He also stressed the importance of stringent safety measures in the storage and handling of petroleum products to prevent accidents with potential devastating consequences for human life and the environment.

