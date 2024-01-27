AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-27

Petrol pumps, storage facilities: OMAP urges Ogra to implement safety standards

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2024 06:20am

LAHORE: The Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) has written a letter to the Chairman of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), Masroor Khan, urging comprehensive implementation of safety standards and regulations in petrol pumps and storage facilities.

Highlighting the critical importance of safety in the industry, Chairman OMAP Tariq Wazir Ali emphasized the need for rigorous compliance with safety standards to safeguard both industry employees and the surrounding communities. While acknowledging Ogra’s efforts in establishing safety regulations, Ali expressed the belief that there is room for improvement to enhance safety measures further.

In the letter, Ali underscored the significance of regular inspections of petrol pumps to ensure compliance with safety protocols, encompassing equipment maintenance, fire safety measures, and employee training for emergency situations.

He also stressed the importance of stringent safety measures in the storage and handling of petroleum products to prevent accidents with potential devastating consequences for human life and the environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

petrol pumps OMAP Tariq Wazir Ali Masroor Khan

Petrol pumps, storage facilities: OMAP urges Ogra to implement safety standards

H1FY24: Profit repatriation up record 161pc to $567.7m YoY

Shamshad underscores need for continued reforms, revenue enhancement

Pension reforms: ED voices its concern over certain ‘amendments’

People to decide Pakistan’s future leadership: US

ECP gives magisterial powers to DROs, ROs

Power Div, AJ&K lock horns over electricity rate

SECP directs listed companies to implement anti-harassment policies

Fight against polio: PM acknowledges role of global community organisations

Pak, Iranian envoys assume offices in respective capitals

Less gas to TPS Guddu: PPL brushes aside CPGCL’s charges

Read more stories