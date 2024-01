Gold prices rise

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday inched up on the local market but silver stood firm, traders said.

Gold regained a slight value by Rs400 to reach Rs214, 200 per tola and Rs342 to Rs183, 642 per 10 grams.

The world market traded gold for $2, 040 per ounce, which the local market adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion business.

Silver was unchanged at Rs2, 600 per tola and Rs2, 229.08 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $22.90 per ounce, traders said.

