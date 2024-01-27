Evolution of Pakistan Customs - An Agent of Change

Shahzad Ali, (Assistant Collector Customs)

The historical evolution of Pakistan Customs unfolds as a narrative of distinct phases, navigating the trajectory from the pre-independence era to its contemporary eminence. Prior to the independence, Customs functioned under the rubric of the Sea Customs Act, 1878.

Thus the independence of Pakistan in 1947 bequeathed a functional Customs organization to the newly found state of Pakistan.

The Customs Act of 1969 emerged as the cornerstone of the evolution of Pakistan Customs, replacing its colonial period predecessor and providing a legislative tapestry befitting an independent nation.

Embracing technological progress and cementing international alliances, notably through membership in the World Customs Organization, the apparatus of Pakistan Customs transcended its traditional role, cultivating an ethos of efficiency and transparency by adapting itself to the changing of international trade patterns.

The journey of Pakistan Customs spanning over a period of almost one and half centuries and attendant transformations over this period are reflected by its different logos over time, exhibiting the scope and functions of Pakistan Customs through different phases its journey.

