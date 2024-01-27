AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
International Customs Day 2024: Messages from Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana, Chairman FBR

Published 27 Jan, 2024 06:20am

This year’s International Customs Day theme, ‘Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose,’ resonates deeply with the evolving dynamics of global trade.

In an era marked by rapid technological advancements and unprecedented connectivity, the customs community must adeptly navigate the intricate balance between tradition and innovation. Our commitment to excellence demands that we forge alliances not only with our long-standing partners but also with emerging stakeholders who embody the spirit of progress.

Customs Administrations worldwide are facing multifaceted challenges, ranging from the relentless pace of digital transformation, emerging cross-border threats and complexities in geopolitical shifts.

In this backdrop, our ability to engage both traditional and new partners become paramount. We must leverage the rich tapestry of our customs heritage while embracing cutting-edge solutions that align with the demands of the 21st century.

The Federal Board of Revenue, Pakistan, remains steadfast in its dedication to facilitating trade, safeguarding national interests, and fostering collaboration with all stakeholders. As we celebrate World Customs Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to building bridges that span the continuum of tradition and innovation.

The recent plan to restructure Federal Board of Revenue is a visible example as to our commitment in transformation and willingness to change for the betterment of Pakistan.

The proposed model which proposes to create an independent and autonomous customs organization, is an acknowledgement that Customs Service remains the pre-eminent guardian of our economic frontiers.

Through synergy and shared purpose, we have to create a landscape that is not only resilient but also responsive to the ever-changing dynamics of businesses, and as well as global trade.

I extend my sincere gratitude to the customs fraternity, trade partners, and the citizens of Pakistan for their unwavering support. Together, let us embark on this journey of collaboration and progress, ensuring that our customs practices align harmoniously with the aspirations of our great nation.

Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana International Customs Day 2024

