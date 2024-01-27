AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
International Customs Day 2024: Messages from Shamshad Akhtar, Minister for Finance and Revenue

Published 27 Jan, 2024 06:20am

On the occasion of International Customs Day 2024, I extend my heartiest felicitations to the fraternity of Pakistan Customs. This day, highlights the role played by Pakistan Customs in protecting the economic frontiers of the country by performing a wide range of functions spanning from collection of government revenues, trade facilitation, enforcement measures taken against illicit trade and smuggling of goods.

The theme for this year’s International Customs Day, ‘Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose.’ Acknowledging its critical role in global trade facilitation and border controls, Pakistan is sworn to strengthening its existing partnerships while actively seeking collaborations with non-traditional stakeholders, including financial institutions, environmental organizations, and technological firms.

It is heartening to know that Pakistan Customs is actively embracing modern technology to effectively combat smuggling and trade malpractices, accentuating the importance of evidence-based, data-driven practices to advance the overall efficiency of Customs Administration. The implementation of the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) marks a significant stride towards broad-based automation that is paving the way for technological integration with trading partners, facilitating electronic data interchange. It is pleasing to remark that Pakistan Customs is swiftly adopting technological innovations, encouraging meaningful utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for enhancing efficiency of Customs operations.

In confronting economic challenges, creation of an independent customs organization, with fiscal and financial autonomy will enable it to intensify the battle against smuggling, commercial frauds such as mis-invoicing and trans-national configured crimes. Pakistan’s efforts resonate with this year theme and its emphasis on innovation and collaboration. In extending congratulations to Member States of the World Customs Organization, Pakistan underscores its dedication to not only embracing change but also cultivating purposeful collaborations. This commitment reflects a proactive approach towards navigating the evolving landscape, ensuring that innovative solutions and cooperative efforts remain at the forefront of Pakistan's endeavors in customs administration and economic development.

In the end, I once again congratulate Pakistan Customs on the occasion of International Customs Day and wish a very resulted-oriented year ahead.

