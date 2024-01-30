AIRLINK 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-4.15%)
Change of guard?: veterans make way for new blood

  • There has been an interesting turn of events in Pakistani politics with several prominent figures now stepping back from running in upcoming elections
BR Web Desk Published 30 Jan, 2024 08:04pm
Design: Hussain Afzal

There has been an interesting turn of events in Pakistani politics with several prominent figures now stepping back from running in the upcoming elections. The decision reveals a dramatic shift in the landscape, and could possibly usher a new era of domestic politics and economic policy.

Some key figures not participating in elections

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has expressed dissatisfaction with the current political system. As a result of his concerns about a lack of a level playing field, he will not be contesting the upcoming elections.

Pakistan election symbols and their importance

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader, Chaudry Shujaat Hussain, formally declared that he will not be participating in the elections because of personal reasons. This decision was conveyed by his son, Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

The president of the Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan has opted out of the electoral race citing health concerns. His son is set to step in and fill the void left by his departure.

Ghaus Bux Mehar, a seasoned five-time winner from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has stated his intention to stand down, giving the younger generation a chance to assume leadership roles in Shikarpur.

Notably absent from the elections are Javed Hashmi, Jamal Laghari, Mujtaba Kharal, Hamid Nasir Chatha, Imran Ismail, Mian Shafiq, Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi, Amjad Niazi, Sadaqat Abbasi, and Ali Nawaz Awan. A large number of these people were part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government at one point.

Parties and their manifestos: some have promised much, but most have not bothered at all

Former women lawmakers not contesting this time include Sumera Malik, Nusrat Sahar, Maiza Hameed, Mehnaz Aziz, Ishrat Ashraf, Munaza Hassan, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Shireen Mazari, Andaleeb Abbas, Rida Khan, Umarzadi Tiwana, Ghazala Saifee, Aamra Khan, Asma Qadeer, Seemi Bukhari, Sobia Kamal, and Malaika Bukhari.

