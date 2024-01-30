Change of guard?: veterans make way for new blood

There has been an interesting turn of events in Pakistani politics with several prominent figures now stepping back from running in the upcoming elections. The decision reveals a dramatic shift in the landscape, and could possibly usher a new era of domestic politics and economic policy.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has expressed dissatisfaction with the current political system. As a result of his concerns about a lack of a level playing field, he will not be contesting the upcoming elections.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader, Chaudry Shujaat Hussain, formally declared that he will not be participating in the elections because of personal reasons. This decision was conveyed by his son, Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

The president of the Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan has opted out of the electoral race citing health concerns. His son is set to step in and fill the void left by his departure.

Ghaus Bux Mehar, a seasoned five-time winner from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has stated his intention to stand down, giving the younger generation a chance to assume leadership roles in Shikarpur.

Notably absent from the elections are Javed Hashmi, Jamal Laghari, Mujtaba Kharal, Hamid Nasir Chatha, Imran Ismail, Mian Shafiq, Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi, Amjad Niazi, Sadaqat Abbasi, and Ali Nawaz Awan. A large number of these people were part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government at one point.

Former women lawmakers not contesting this time include Sumera Malik, Nusrat Sahar, Maiza Hameed, Mehnaz Aziz, Ishrat Ashraf, Munaza Hassan, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Shireen Mazari, Andaleeb Abbas, Rida Khan, Umarzadi Tiwana, Ghazala Saifee, Aamra Khan, Asma Qadeer, Seemi Bukhari, Sobia Kamal, and Malaika Bukhari.