Hong Kong stocks dip at open after three-day surge

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower Friday morning as profit-takers moved in after a three-day rally that saw the market pile on more than eight percent on hopes China will unveil fresh economic stimulus measures.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.33 percent, or 53.24 points, to 16,158.72.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.28 percent, or 8.19 points, to 2,897.19, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.34 percent, or 5.76 points, to 1,684.22.