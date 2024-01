HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Monday with a small gain following a record performance on Wall Street fuelled by a rally in tech giants.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.26 percent, or 40.36 points, to 15,349.05.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.20 percent, or 5.78 points, to 2,826.50, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.21 percent, or 3.47 points, to 1,683.11.