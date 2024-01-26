PARTLY FACETIOUS: It’s always the Nawaz Sharif way or the highway

“It’s like when a wealthy man dies, intestate claimants come out of the woodwork.” “I don’t get it. Intestate as in dying without a will, but you and I both know you could try to leave all your wealth to a non-family member and that ain’t gonna cut any ice in our system…”

“Right, but the rich have a way of bypassing our inheritance laws – I can bet good money that Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) has inherited more than what is allowed a daughter under Islamic laws and…”

“Good money as in not laundered…sorry I was just being facetious, anyway maybe the principle of equity compelled the three-time prime minister to shift most of his wealth abroad and to make NMN the beneficial owner of the Avenfield flats…”

“And if he becomes a four time prime minister, do you think he will change his way?”

“No, it’s always the Nawaz Sharif way or the highway…”

“And the highway passes through central London…”

“At least it’s not Middlesex, right, Parveen Rashid.”

“Stop it right now, and go get a new keyboard…I have it on good authority that he will be a federal minister…”

“OK, anyway when I said it’s like a rich wealthy guy dying intestate I was referring to the candidates who will have to stand as independents even after being awarded tickets by The Man Who Must Remain Nameless…”

“I get it – Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (BBZ) is saying Nawaz Sharif believes in vengeance and is going to come after all those supportive of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless…”

“Right, Maryam Aurangzeb has warned BBZ that he should stay within the bounds of courtesy…”

“He is right – he is saying Nawaz Sharif never delivered in the past, and there is no doubt that the high electricity bills we pay today are because of the contractual obligations signed by the Nawaz Sharif government under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, then he is saying the guy believes in vengeance, and we all know that is true though his capacity to go after some institutions is…is”

“I have a solution to that – a constitutional amendment: let the prime minister be the commander in chief rather than the president and I reckon The Man Who Must Remain Nameless may support this amendment because in the US it is the president as commander in chief who is empowered to declassify…”

“Yeah OK and then there is the Jehangir Tareen faction, not quite a splintered group more like an amputated bunch, they say they are in contact with these independents as they are former party members and friends…”

“What is Nawaz Sharif saying?”

“Why in the hell don’t you stop treating me like an extra player…”

“We believe in backup, so extras are important.”

