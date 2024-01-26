China wants fair, timely elections: CG

LAHORE: China wants peaceful, transparent, fair and timely elections in Pakistan, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lahore Zhao Shiren, said.

While speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ program of Lahore Press Club (LPC), Zhao Shiren wishes the post-election Pakistan enjoys sustained peace, stability and development. He said, “The general elections are internal matter of Pakistan; we cannot interfere in it, but we will welcome whoever forms government after the February 8, elections and move forward together.”

Talking about CPEC, he said this is a joint venture of China and Pakistan which has completed ten years and it will be completed in any case. Under CPEC, US $26 billion have been invested so far, while construction is still going on, he added. About electric transmission line, he said it is being upgraded. We want to bring prosperity to our old friend Pakistan, he said.

He said the solution of Occupied Kashmir should be according to the resolutions of the United Nations.

Zhao Shiren further said that Pakistan is an agricultural country and Punjab government has formulated a 10-year plan regarding agricultural development. “We are ready to work with the Punjab to enhance agricultural cooperation.”

He said that China, Pakistan and Iran are three friendly countries and together we will move jointly ahead in the region. There should not be any conflict between Pakistan and Iran, the situation will return to the previous position soon, he added. He expressed gratitude to the journalist community for the excellent coverage of Pak-China friendship and CPEC.

The Chinese Consul General said that Pakistan and India have dispute over Kashmir, which is related to sovereignty and territorial integrity. He asked both the sides to resolve this issue in accordance with the UN Charter and the relevant UNSC resolutions.

He said that ML-1 is a big project, and it was proposed by Pakistan, which we are ready to build and the people of Pakistan will hopefully get good news soon. In this regard, the Chinese railway engineering delegation has also visited Pakistan last month.

About the ML-1 project, he said it will be completed in two phases, first from Peshawar to Lahore and then from Lahore to Karachi.

He also agreed to consider starting Chinese language course for the members of the club and further agreed to coordinate to get scholarships in China for the professional training of the members.

Earlier, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari and others warmly received the Chinese diplomat.

