VC praises four SAU graduates for ‘outstanding talent’

HYDERABAD: The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri, congratulated the four university graduates on provincial level recognition for outstanding talent, during the National Idea Bank award ceremony.

80 candidates from different universities of the province participated in the National Bank Ideas competition, which was held at Jinnah University of Women Karachi, out of which 24 graduates were successful at the provincial level, including four students at Sindh Agriculture University, out of which one graduate secured the second position at the provincial level.

SAU VC Dr. Fateh Marri congratulated the four winners of the University, for achieving second position at the Provincial award ceremony of the National Idea Bank and expressed that It marked a momentous occasion as four exceptional candidates from Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam were selected to compete at the national level.

Dr Waseem Laghari, a standout candidate from SAU Tandojam, achieved an impressive 2nd position in the Sindh region, adding another feather to the university’s cap.

This accomplishment reflects the dedication and hard work of the students and underscores the high caliber of education provided by Sindh Agriculture University.

Engr. Zaheer Ahmed Khan, Assistant Professor, Ujala Liaqat, Final year student IFST and Muhammad Asif, M.Sc student Rural Sociology, are among the provincial winners.

Addressing the occasion Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that the achievements at the Provincial award ceremony serve as a testament to the prowess of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and the incredible potential within its students.

He said the university continues to play a pivotal role in shaping future leaders and contributing to the advancement of the agricultural landscape in the region.

Dr Fateh Marri also applauded the efforts of Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Director, Business Incubation Center and Focal Person NIB.

Dr Sahito apprised the Vice Chancellor about the capabilities of the students on the occasion, while Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri presented certificates to the winners.

