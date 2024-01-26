Stable trend amid handsome business on cotton market

LAHORE: In the bustling local cotton market, trading remained stable with satisfactory volume, according to cotton analyst Naseem Usman.

Rates in Sindh witnessed fluctuations between Rs 18,500 to Rs 20,500 per maund, while Punjab recorded variations ranging from Rs 18,500 to Rs 20,200 per maund. Noteworthy changes were observed in Phutti prices, ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg, and cotton prices from Balochistan documented at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

Several notable transactions unfolded in the market. 200 bales of Deherki were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund (cond), 800 bales of Karoondi were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 600 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,700 per maund, and 800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained steady at Rs 19,500 per maund, while Polyester fiber was available at Rs 362 per kg.

