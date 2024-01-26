WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 25, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-Jan-24 23-Jan-24 22-Jan-24 19-Jan-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104632 0.104755 0.104368 0.104428 Euro 0.817999 0.816718 0.817872 0.817834 Japanese yen 0.005064 0.005072 0.00507 0.005073 U.K. pound 0.955758 0.954528 0.954822 0.952674 U.S. dollar 0.750114 0.751212 0.75103 0.751202 Algerian dinar 0.005581 0.005595 0.005593 0.005592 Australian dollar 0.4932 0.49595 0.495229 0.494216 Botswana pula 0.054833 0.054839 0.0549 0.054988 Brazilian real 0.152506 0.151122 0.151772 0.152631 Brunei dollar 0.559453 0.560439 0.560261 0.559721 Canadian dollar 0.556299 0.557362 0.558221 0.558017 Chilean peso 0.000825 0.000829 0.000825 0.000818 Czech koruna 0.033007 0.032877 0.033014 0.032958 Danish krone 0.109698 0.109517 0.109657 0.109666 Indian rupee 0.009022 0.00904 0.009036 Israeli New Shekel 0.201644 0.199208 0.199107 0.200267 Korean won 0.000561 0.000563 0.000562 0.00056 Kuwaiti dinar 2.439 2.44336 2.44277 Malaysian ringgit 0.158452 0.158751 0.158931 0.159356 Mauritian rupee 0.016635 0.016767 0.01676 Mexican peso 0.043694 0.043293 0.043888 0.043847 New Zealand dollar 0.45757 0.45685 0.460494 0.459848 Norwegian krone 0.071657 0.071455 0.071486 0.071677 Omani rial 1.95088 1.95374 1.95326 Peruvian sol 0.200323 0.201025 0.201071 Philippine peso 0.013323 0.013376 0.013442 0.013456 Polish zloty 0.186916 0.187181 0.187889 0.186453 Qatari riyal 0.206075 0.206377 0.206327 Russian ruble 0.008497 0.008544 0.008537 0.00848 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20003 0.200323 0.200275 Singapore dollar 0.559453 0.560439 0.560261 0.559721 South African rand 0.03976 0.039334 0.03923 0.039557 Swedish krona 0.072016 0.071977 0.072031 0.071866 Swiss franc 0.866883 0.864058 0.864943 0.864494 Thai baht 0.020937 0.021082 0.021113 0.021129 Trinidadian dollar 0.110778 0.110972 0.110878 0.111176 U.A.E. dirham 0.204252 0.204551 0.204501 Uruguayan peso 0.019379 0.019419 0.019384 0.019235 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

