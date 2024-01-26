WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Jan 25, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 24-Jan-24 23-Jan-24 22-Jan-24 19-Jan-24
Chinese yuan 0.104632 0.104755 0.104368 0.104428
Euro 0.817999 0.816718 0.817872 0.817834
Japanese yen 0.005064 0.005072 0.00507 0.005073
U.K. pound 0.955758 0.954528 0.954822 0.952674
U.S. dollar 0.750114 0.751212 0.75103 0.751202
Algerian dinar 0.005581 0.005595 0.005593 0.005592
Australian dollar 0.4932 0.49595 0.495229 0.494216
Botswana pula 0.054833 0.054839 0.0549 0.054988
Brazilian real 0.152506 0.151122 0.151772 0.152631
Brunei dollar 0.559453 0.560439 0.560261 0.559721
Canadian dollar 0.556299 0.557362 0.558221 0.558017
Chilean peso 0.000825 0.000829 0.000825 0.000818
Czech koruna 0.033007 0.032877 0.033014 0.032958
Danish krone 0.109698 0.109517 0.109657 0.109666
Indian rupee 0.009022 0.00904 0.009036
Israeli New Shekel 0.201644 0.199208 0.199107 0.200267
Korean won 0.000561 0.000563 0.000562 0.00056
Kuwaiti dinar 2.439 2.44336 2.44277
Malaysian ringgit 0.158452 0.158751 0.158931 0.159356
Mauritian rupee 0.016635 0.016767 0.01676
Mexican peso 0.043694 0.043293 0.043888 0.043847
New Zealand dollar 0.45757 0.45685 0.460494 0.459848
Norwegian krone 0.071657 0.071455 0.071486 0.071677
Omani rial 1.95088 1.95374 1.95326
Peruvian sol 0.200323 0.201025 0.201071
Philippine peso 0.013323 0.013376 0.013442 0.013456
Polish zloty 0.186916 0.187181 0.187889 0.186453
Qatari riyal 0.206075 0.206377 0.206327
Russian ruble 0.008497 0.008544 0.008537 0.00848
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20003 0.200323 0.200275
Singapore dollar 0.559453 0.560439 0.560261 0.559721
South African rand 0.03976 0.039334 0.03923 0.039557
Swedish krona 0.072016 0.071977 0.072031 0.071866
Swiss franc 0.866883 0.864058 0.864943 0.864494
Thai baht 0.020937 0.021082 0.021113 0.021129
Trinidadian dollar 0.110778 0.110972 0.110878 0.111176
U.A.E. dirham 0.204252 0.204551 0.204501
Uruguayan peso 0.019379 0.019419 0.019384 0.019235
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
