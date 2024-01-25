AIRLINK 63.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.4%)
BOP 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
DFML 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.25%)
DGKC 76.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.2%)
FCCL 19.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
FFL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.61%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
HBL 116.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.68%)
HUBC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.84%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
OGDC 137.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-4.6%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-5.84%)
PRL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.93%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.41%)
SEARL 52.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.67%)
SNGP 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.58%)
SSGC 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
TPLP 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TRG 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.2%)
UNITY 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
BR100 6,633 Decreased By -59.4 (-0.89%)
BR30 23,361 Decreased By -624.4 (-2.6%)
KSE100 64,525 Decreased By -297.6 (-0.46%)
KSE30 21,797 Decreased By -110.2 (-0.5%)
European stocks drop at open, before ECB rates update

AFP Published 25 Jan, 2024 01:37pm

LONDON: European stock markets dropped at the start of trading Thursday as investors awaited an update on the outlook for eurozone interest rates.

The Paris CAC 40 index shed 0.2 percent to 7,440.76 points and Frankfurt’s DAX lost 0.2 percent to 16,854.19.

Eurozone stock markets rally as data ignites rate-cut hope

Outside the eurozone, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,518.54 points.

The European Central Bank is expected to stand pat Thursday following a regular interest-rate meeting and call for patience in the drawn-out battle against high inflation, pushing back against market hopes of rapid cuts to borrowing costs.

