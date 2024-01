LONDON: Europe’s stock markets advanced at the open on Wednesday.

London’s FTSE 100 index gained 0.5 percent to stand at 7,521.44 points.

European shares dip amid caution ahead of ECB policy decision

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 won 0.6 percent to 7,431.13 points and Frankfurt’s DAX jumped 1.1 percent to 16,810.19.