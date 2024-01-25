AIRLINK 64.18 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.28%)
BOP 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
DFML 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (3.2%)
FCCL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.26%)
FFBL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HBL 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
HUBC 117.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 39.31 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
OGDC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.21%)
PAEL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
PPL 126.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.3%)
PRL 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
PTC 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
SEARL 53.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.56%)
SNGP 73.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
SSGC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.28%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
UNITY 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,727 Increased By 35.5 (0.53%)
BR30 24,060 Increased By 74.8 (0.31%)
KSE100 65,128 Increased By 305.3 (0.47%)
KSE30 22,037 Increased By 130.2 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Record rice leads exports

BR Research Published 25 Jan, 2024 08:57am

December 2023 goods’ exports surged to $2.8 billion – breaking the string of low export earnings – recording the highest in 18 months. This ranks third on the list of highest-ever monthly export earnings. More than the value, it is the composition of exports that makes for an interesting reading.

Barring the peak-Covid month of April 2020, where industrial activity was almost at a standstill – December 2023 is the first time in at least 15 years that textile’s share in exports has dipped below 50 percent. For context, textile’ share in total goods’ exports since 2011 has been an average 60 percent. Of course, one month is not a trend, but looking at 1HFY24 numbers, a trend does seem to be appearing – where textile share at 55 percent is the lowest in 10 years.

This marks a very rare occasion in Pakistan’s trade history when overall exports show positive growth despite decline in textile earnings. Textile exports dipped 5 percent year-on-year – with major categories from knitwear to readymade garments posting a decline, that is largely driven by a sharp reduction in unit values. Export quantities, on the other hand, have registered modest growth year-on-year, but multiyear low unit values have dragged overall exports down for the key textile categories.

The biggest dip in unit values is seen in knitwear segment – with a decline of 38 percent year-on-year during 1HFY24, followed by readymade garments, where average unit value of export has dipped to $3.1 per piece – down 15 percent year-on-year. The ratio of readymade to knitwear unit export price has gone down by a third from a 10-year average of 3x to 12-month moving average of 2x – indicating Pakistan’s value-added exports may well be fetching lower-end segments than earlier.

On the other end of the spectrum, food group is singlehandedly keeping exports alive – having registered a remarkable 50 percent year-on-year growth during 1HFY24. At 30 percent share in total exports in December 2023, this is the highest monthly contribution by the group ever, barring April 2020. The march is led by rice exports – which went up 48 percent year-on-year in quantity terms at 2.5 million tons, the highest–ever half-yearly number. Rice export unit value also jumped 19 percent to $637/ton – taking the 1HFY24 exports to $1.6 billion – up 77 percent year-on-year.

Overall exports were higher by $0.7 billion during 1HFY24 in absolute terms – whereas rice alone added $0.7 billion to the export tally in the period, more than making up for the $0.4 billion loss in textile export earnings. Pakistan’s goods’ exports are well on way to cross $30 billion in FY24 – only for the second time in history. Much will depend on how the upcoming government deals with energy price and currency.

Exports textile sector Rice exports knitwear

Record rice leads exports

Solar PV projects under G2G mode: PM allows PD to seek approval of summary from Cabinet

Getting power from Cat–III wind projects: KE links setting up of infrastructure to Nepra’s nod

Disco consumers: NTDC seeks Nepra’s help to recover Rs41.5bn

Auction for MTBs: 62bps ‘surprise’ drop in cut-off yield

ECP accuses LGs of ‘facilitating’ candidates, warns of ‘stern’ action

Govt picks Rs87bn thru Sukuk auction

Petroleum concession deals, exploration licences signed

PARCO pipeline: Customs unearths ‘tunnel’ dug for stealing diesel

Appointment of ATIR chief, judicial members: LHC DB suspends its single-member bench’s judgment

Sale of natural gas: Ogra grants licence to SSGC’s subsidiary

Read more stories