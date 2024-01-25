AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
BOP 6.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.29%)
DGKC 75.72 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.95%)
FCCL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.9%)
FFBL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.36%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 115.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.23%)
HUBC 117.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 38.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.41%)
OGDC 145.87 Increased By ▲ 9.37 (6.86%)
PAEL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.98%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PPL 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.67%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
PTC 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
SEARL 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 73.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.29%)
SSGC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.16%)
UNITY 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 6,679 Increased By 27.1 (0.41%)
BR30 23,916 Increased By 193.5 (0.82%)
KSE100 64,822 Increased By 368.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 21,907 Increased By 154.6 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-25

PARCO pipeline: Customs unearths ‘tunnel’ dug for stealing diesel

Muhammad Ali Published 25 Jan, 2024 04:23am

KARACHI: Customs Intelligence has busted a gang stealing non-duty paid diesel from the PARCO oil pipeline via a specially constructed deep underground pipeline.

It is reliably learnt that the said illegal activity has been running unchecked for a long time. It is estimated that this illegal activity has caused a daily loss of billions of rupees over an extended period. A 174-feet-long tunnel was clandestinely used by the smugglers to extract and steal non-duty-paid diesel.

The Customs Intelligence Karachi meticulously planned an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO), which led to the discovery of the tunnel intricately connected to PARCO’s Oil pipeline.

The smugglers ingeniously used this tunnel to illicitly extract and steal non-duty paid diesel, bypassing legal and fiscal obligations. This case is a testament to the vigilance and effectiveness of Customs Intelligence and highlights the country’s evolving and complex nature of fuel smuggling.

PARCO reports another oil theft incident at Bin Qasim

It is estimated that the modus operandi unearthed by Customs Intelligence has resulted in the detection of this mega scam involving massive non-duty-paid diesel theft amounting to billions of rupees.

At the raid site, the team made a seizure of 65,000 litres of non-duty/ stolen diesel, valued at Rs 20 million, which underscores the scale of the smuggling operation and the massive revenue loss of crores of rupees to the government exchequer on a daily basis.

This case indicates a mischievous modus operandi where the smugglers, facing heightened scrutiny and crackdowns by the Customs Intelligence and other LEAs on traditional smuggling routes and methods, resort to more innovative and covert means.

The Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation-Customs, Karachi, conducted this operation on a tip-off given by the Director General of Customs Intelligence, Faiz Ahmad Chadhar that an organised syndicate of smugglers is involved in the theft and sale of non-duty paid diesel. The genesis of this successful operation began with meticulous intelligence gathering and surveillance. Particular focus was placed on a suspicious industrial site in Karachi, leading to a breakthrough discovery.

An edible oil factory at Port Qasim, under the radar of Customs Intelligence, was found intricately involved in the illegal activities. Following the seizure, further investigations led to the arrest of the factory owner, marking a significant stride in unravelling the network behind this sophisticated smuggling operation.

Further investigations are under way to arrest the other members of the gang and ascertain the quantum of loss over a period of time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

customs PARCO diesel PARCO pipeline PARCO oil pipeline

PARCO pipeline: Customs unearths ‘tunnel’ dug for stealing diesel

Solar PV projects under G2G mode: PM allows PD to seek approval of summary from Cabinet

Getting power from Cat–III wind projects: KE links setting up of infrastructure to Nepra’s nod

Disco consumers: NTDC seeks Nepra’s help to recover Rs41.5bn

Auction for MTBs: 62bps ‘surprise’ drop in cut-off yield

ECP accuses LGs of ‘facilitating’ candidates, warns of ‘stern’ action

Govt picks Rs87bn thru Sukuk auction

Petroleum concession deals, exploration licences signed

Appointment of ATIR chief, judicial members: LHC DB suspends its single-member bench’s judgment

Sale of natural gas: Ogra grants licence to SSGC’s subsidiary

Read more stories