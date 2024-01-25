Gohar Ejaz assumes charge of interior minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Industries Gohar Ejaz on Wednesday formally assumed the charge of interior minister as he has been given additional charge of the Interior Ministry.

Senior officials of the ministry welcomed the 48th interior minister on his arrival at the ministry.

He was given a detailed briefing about the ministry, its functioning, and the attached departments.

Earlier, a statement issued by the Cabinet Division said that in accordance with rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, the prime minister has assigned the interior ministry portfolio to Gohar Ejaz with immediate effect.

