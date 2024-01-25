AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
Opinion Print 2024-01-25

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The House of Sharif ain’t known for their academic and reading skills?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 25 Jan, 2024 04:23am

“Delusions are a close cousin to politicians.” “Muslims are allowed marriage with their first cousins so I am not sure…”

“Don’t be facetious. Let me quote Noam Chomsky: How people themselves perceive what they are doing is not a question that interests me. I mean, there are very few people who are going to look into the mirror and say, ‘That person I see is a savage monster’; instead, they make up some construction that justifies what they do. If you ask the CEO of some major corporation what he does, he will say, in all honesty, that he is slaving 20 hours a day to provide his customers with the best goods or services he can and creating the best possible working conditions for his employees.

But then you take a look at what the corporation does, the effect of its legal structure, the vast inequalities in pay and conditions, and you see the reality is something far different.

“Wow, that’s a mouthful, and the only politician I reckon who will read the whole thing is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.”

“Granted that The House of Sharif ain’t known for their academic and reading skills….…””

“Right; for them, books are not to be read but merely cited if their names have been mentioned positively…”

“But what about the Man Who Must Remain Nameless? He has a degree from Oxford and…”

“He is reading, he says, but since his Third Marriage the duo are into the birds and the bees…”

“Do you even know that in an Islamic country….”

“Stop, I ask you, didn’t the Third Wife say in the only interview that she gave o the electronic media that The Man Who Must Remain Nameless made her appreciate and love plants was it?”’

“I see, so are you implying that Zulfi Bukhari is a bird or a bee! Generals Bajwa and Faez were the birds singing like a canary and turned into angry bees out to…”

“Shush, The Man Who Must Remain Nameless said publicly that the first time he saw The Third Wife was after the nikah, and he was not disappointed.”

“Speaking of nikahs as we all know now The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and his Third Wife are trustees of the Al Qadir University and may I request the faculty to undertake a study on Islam and the iddat period….”

“Shush, anyway, when he said he was not disappointed, I took it to mean that she was good-looking….”

“As Tolstoy wrote, it is amazing how complete is the delusion that beauty is goodness.”

“May be The Man Whomust remain Nameless was referring to her soul, she is his spiritual guide …”

“How about appointing herself as the dean of the Al-Qadir University….”

“Even a university established to promote guidance on Islam requires a basic degree which I hear she does not have and…”

“Hmmmm.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

