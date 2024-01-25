KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 112,275 tonnes of cargo comprising 65,565 tonnes of import cargo and 46,710 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 65,565 comprised of 50,164 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 994 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,878 tonnes of Urea & 10,529 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 46,710 comprised of 19,446 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 50 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 17,930 tonnes of Clinkers & 1,494 tonnes of Loose Bulk Cement.

—Nearly, 6535 containers comprising of 4722 containers import and 1813 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 961 of 20’s and 1394 of 40’s loaded while 83 of 20’s and 445 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 581 of 20’s and 168 of 40’s loaded containers while 182 of 20’s and 367 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

As many as, 09 ships namely, Da Zi Yun, Sentosa 66, Xin Beijing, Shamrock Jupiter, MscAdu V, Gsl Elizabeth, Clipper Triumph, Ever Uranus & Safeen Prime berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Nearly, 03 ships namely, Trom Evolve, Pacific Advance & Mohar sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Vilda-X and Ashico Victoria are left the port on today morning and three more ships, Mookda Naree, Kaisa-1 and Limra are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo throughput of 116,083 tonnes, comprising 78,576 tonnes imports cargo and 37,507 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,853 Containers (1,853 TEUs export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 03 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Charade and Lusail& two more ships, Maersk Cabo Verde and Clemens Schulte carrying Steel coil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, EETL and QICT on today, 24th January, while another containers ship, Cosco America is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 25th January-2024.

