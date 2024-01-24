Pochettino wants to build side worthy of Chelsea’s history

LONDON: Mauricio Pochettino aims to build a Chelsea team with the “capacity to win titles” as he bids to create a side that can measure up to the Blues’ trophy-winning squads.

Pochettino’s men cruised into the English League Cup final with a 6-1 semi-final second-leg thrashing of second-tier Middlesbrough on Tuesday to easily overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit.

Jonny Howson’s own goal set Chelsea on their way at Stamford Bridge before further goals from Enzo Fernandez, Axel Disasi and Noni Madueke and a Cole Palmer double booked their place at Wembley on February 25 against either Fulham or Liverpool.

“The most important thing is keeping the focus, seeing reality in the way we need to see the reality and see the difference between what is Chelsea and what is the team we are building,” Pochettino said.

“They are two different things.”

Chelsea won the last of their five Premier League titles in 2017.

The Blues sit ninth in the Premier League, closer to the relegation zone than the top of the table, despite a recent run of three straight wins.

“Our challenge is the history of Chelsea, the capacity to win titles and build a team that can match the mentality of this club,” Pochettino added.

Chelsea next host Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday.