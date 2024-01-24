AIRLINK 62.47 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.02%)
BOP 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
CNERGY 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.56%)
DFML 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.5%)
DGKC 75.60 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.79%)
FCCL 19.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.02%)
FFBL 30.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.74%)
HBL 115.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 117.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
KEL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
MLCF 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.73%)
OGDC 145.01 Increased By ▲ 8.51 (6.23%)
PAEL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.08%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.63%)
PPL 128.81 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.56%)
PRL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.55%)
PTC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
SEARL 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 74.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.03%)
SSGC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.92%)
TRG 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
UNITY 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.84%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
BR100 6,702 Increased By 50.1 (0.75%)
BR30 24,069 Increased By 346.9 (1.46%)
KSE100 64,846 Increased By 391.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 21,934 Increased By 182.2 (0.84%)
Country Garden seeks to sell assets worth $530mn in Guangzhou

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2024 10:55am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HONG KONG: Embattled Chinese property developer Country Garden is selling properties in Guangzhou, aiming to raise 3.8 billion yuan ($530 million), according to an asset transaction platform.

The properties include a hotel resort, four office towers, a shopping mall as well as five rental apartment buildings, according to listings dated Jan. 19 on Guangzhou Enterprises Mergers and Acquisitions Services.

Country Garden, the largest private property developer in China, is among a long list of Chinese developers reeling from a cash crunch as the sector plunged into crisis in mid-2021 after authorities sought to rein in excessive debt levels.

China’s Country Garden nears full exit from Australia with residential project sale

It defaulted on $11 billion worth of offshore bonds in October and has also extended repayments for its onshore notes.

Last week, Country Garden said it has agreed to sell a stake in an Australian residential project, the latest in a series of sales which would bring it closer to a complete exit from the country.

