LHC restores interim bails of IK in seven cases

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday restored interim bails, of PTI former Chairman Imran Khan, in seven cases pertaining to the May 9 riots.

The bench headed by Justice Aalia Neelum announced its reserved verdict on a petition of Imran Khan challenging the cancellation of his bail in seven cases pertaining to the May 9 riots.

The bench directed the the trial court to dispose of the bail applications of Imran Khan in accordance with the law.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) last year on August 11 had rejected the petitions seeking bail extension for the deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan in seven cases including the May 9 riots and the attack on Corps Commander House.

Violent clashes erupted across Pakistan after Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The federal government constituted a cabinet committee to investigate the incidents of May 9.

The PTI former Chairman Imran Khan was named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024