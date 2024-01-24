AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
Need for strengthening Pakistan-Iran ties stressed

Published 24 Jan, 2024

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) have expressed their full support for diplomatic initiatives aimed at de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and Iran.

Karachi and Tehran Chambers, while addressing the recent political tensions between Iran and Pakistan, underscored the need to strengthen diplomatic ties and foster historical friendship between the two brotherly countries.

According to KCCI and TCCIMA, despite recent differences, the historical peaceful coexistence and mutual support underscore the strength of relationship. Emphasizing the importance of cooperation, they view Iran and Pakistan as partners on the same journey with shared security and prosperity.

The extensive history and successful political and economic ties serve as a guide for future actions. Rather than viewing long borders as barriers, both chambers consider them as connecting bridges, highlighting the need to safeguard common heritage and foster a brotherhood of civilization.

Representing numerous businessmen from both countries, Karachi and Tehran Chambers affirmed the commitment to fostering friendship and brotherhood, besides expressing readiness to contribute to the collective prosperity and future of Iran and Pakistan. While praying that may the enduring historical friendship between Iran and Pakistan continue to thrive, they also emphasized the need to improve Business-to-Business relationship between the two countries.

KCCI Pakistan and Iran TCCIMA political and economic ties

