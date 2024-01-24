AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,652 Increased By 73.3 (1.11%)
BR30 23,722 Increased By 174 (0.74%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-24

S&P 500, Nasdaq slip as mixed earnings weigh on risk appetite

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2024 05:07am

NEW YORK: The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged lower on Tuesday as a mixed bag of earnings from industry bellwethers threatened to douse a recent rally, while the Dow dropped on the back of losses in 3M.

3M tumbled 12.4% after forecasting dour annual earnings, while Johnson & Johnson fell 1.6% even after reporting quarterly results a nudge above expectations.

D.R. Horton shed 9% as the homebuilder missed estimates for first-quarter profit.

Verizon Communications rose 5.6% after forecasting a strong annual profit and posting its highest quarterly subscriber additions in nearly two years, while Procter & Gamble 4.4% as it topped second-quarter profit expectations.

“Earnings for all equity classes peaked and will move lower as the economy weakens and revenue growth stalls,” Wells Fargo senior global market strategist Sameer Samana said in a note.

“In the near term, we expect pressure on earnings as well as prices with bouts of weakness and range trading.” Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported results thus far, 86.6% surpassed earnings expectations, compared with 93.1% over a week ago, LSEG data showed.

The benchmark S&P 500 touched a fresh intraday record peak and closed at an all-time high for a second session on Monday, extending a bull-market run, fueled by strength in megacap tech and chip stocks.

Results from the heavily weighted “Magnificent 7” group of megacap companies, along with other large tech-related companies, will be key in unlocking further gains in the S&P 500 and to assess if their rich valuations are justified.

Netflix will report earnings after market close, while Tesla is due on Wednesday.

The blue-chip Dow also surpassed the 38,000-point mark for the first time on Monday, gaining for the third trading day.

Further, the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index - the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the S&P Global PMI readings and an advance fourth-quarter GDP print this week will be key in assessing the central bank’s next policy decision when it meets on Jan. 31.

Wall Street had lost steam at the start of 2024, struck by a mixed bag of inflation data and Federal Reserve policymakers clamping down on market speculation of interest-rate cuts arriving as early as March this year.

The Fed will wait until the second quarter before cutting rates, according to a Reuters poll, with June now seen more likely than May.

At 11:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 191.96 points, or 0.51%, at 37,809.85, the S&P 500 was down 5.85 points, or 0.12%, at 4,844.58, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 22.65 points, or 0.15%, at 15,337.64.

Among others, General Electric lost 0.9% after the engine maker’s bleak quarterly profit forecast.

RTX jumped 6.2% on a 10% surge in fourth-quarter revenue, while United Airlines gained 8.3% following an upbeat full-year outlook.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.41-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.33-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

NASDAQ S&P500

S&P 500, Nasdaq slip as mixed earnings weigh on risk appetite

PM welcomes investment of international companies

Hydropower project: PPIB conveys revised COD to NTDC

PMUs in Discos: Cabinet throws PD’s plan into trash bin

Mine mouth Thar coal project: SECMC wants to extend support for KE offtake

Deployment of army troops okayed: Inter-ministerial body on proposed FBR reforms formed

OIC denounces Ram Mandir inauguration

‘Deemed income’ on immovable properties: SC asks HCs to decide the matter expeditiously

KE, Hubco ink MoU to explore off-take of electricity

Baloch protesters call off sit-in

Plugging revenue leakages: LTO deploys officers at Sindh sugar mills

Read more stories