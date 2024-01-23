Slovak PM says life in Kyiv ‘normal’ as strikes target city

BRATISLAVA: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Tuesday denied that Kyiv was under attack as a new wave of Russian strikes across Ukraine and its capital killed eight people.

Fico has made a string of inflammatory remarks that have soured ties between Slovakia and neighbours Ukraine.

He previously questioned the sovereignty of Ukraine and called for a compromise with Russia.

The head of the populist Slovak government is due to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmygal on Wednesday in Uzhhorod, a city on the border between the countries.

And when questioned by reporters why that meeting was not taking place in Kyiv, Fico insisted it had nothing to do with safety issues related to Russia’s invasion.

“Why would I go to Kyiv when I can meet the Ukrainian Prime Minister in Uzhhorod? I don’t see the difference,” Fico told reporters.

“Do you really think that there is a war in Kyiv? You cannot be serious. So go there and you will find that in that city there is normal life, absolutely normal life,” he said.

On Tuesday, Russia pummelled Ukrainian cities with a fresh barrage of strikes, killing eight people and wounding dozens.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 20 people were wounded in the attack on Kyiv that set buildings and cars ablaze in central districts.

Fico has frequently spoken against sending fresh military aid to Ukraine and is opposed to sanctions on Russia.

He said everything should be done “to stop the fighting”.

“But you’re not going to stop it by sending more wagonloads of weapons there,” he said.