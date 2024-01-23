AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,652 Increased By 73.3 (1.11%)
BR30 23,722 Increased By 174 (0.74%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Slovak PM says life in Kyiv ‘normal’ as strikes target city

AFP Published January 23, 2024

BRATISLAVA: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Tuesday denied that Kyiv was under attack as a new wave of Russian strikes across Ukraine and its capital killed eight people.

Fico has made a string of inflammatory remarks that have soured ties between Slovakia and neighbours Ukraine.

He previously questioned the sovereignty of Ukraine and called for a compromise with Russia.

The head of the populist Slovak government is due to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmygal on Wednesday in Uzhhorod, a city on the border between the countries.

Russian strikes kill 18, leave dozens wounded across Ukraine

And when questioned by reporters why that meeting was not taking place in Kyiv, Fico insisted it had nothing to do with safety issues related to Russia’s invasion.

“Why would I go to Kyiv when I can meet the Ukrainian Prime Minister in Uzhhorod? I don’t see the difference,” Fico told reporters.

“Do you really think that there is a war in Kyiv? You cannot be serious. So go there and you will find that in that city there is normal life, absolutely normal life,” he said.

On Tuesday, Russia pummelled Ukrainian cities with a fresh barrage of strikes, killing eight people and wounding dozens.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 20 people were wounded in the attack on Kyiv that set buildings and cars ablaze in central districts.

Fico has frequently spoken against sending fresh military aid to Ukraine and is opposed to sanctions on Russia.

He said everything should be done “to stop the fighting”.

“But you’re not going to stop it by sending more wagonloads of weapons there,” he said.

Russian strikes Robert Fico Slovak Prime Minister Slovak government

Slovak PM says life in Kyiv ‘normal’ as strikes target city

Pakistan-Afghan border crossing reopens after negotiations

SBP’s monetary policy committee to meet on January 29

Rupee records 5th consecutive gain, settles at 279.79 against US dollar

KSE-100 extends gains as bullish trend continues after mixed start

Section 144 imposed in Punjab amid threats to law and order during elections

OIC expresses ‘grave worry’ over construction of Ram Temple in India’s Ayodhya

International observers to monitor, cover general elections: Info Minister

Inflation to remain elevated in January, could clock in at 27.9%: brokerage house

IPC notifies Mohsin Naqvi’s nomination in PCB governing board

No mention of word ‘conspiracy’ in cypher, Asad Majeed tells court

Read more stories